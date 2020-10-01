Green List remains unchanged with just four countries on list

THE GREEN LIST for travel precautions has remained unchanged today after undergoing a weekly review.

No countries have been added or removed from the list, leaving Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein as the four countries in place.

People who travel from any of those four countries to Ireland are not required to restrict their movements after entering Ireland.

At the other side, restrictions are in place for travellers arriving from Ireland in all four of the countries.

Arrivals in Liechtenstein from Ireland must quarantine for 10 days and report their arrival to authorities.

In Cyprus, visitors from Ireland must be tested for Covid-19 within 72 hours before flying into the country and have received a negative result.

Arrivals in Finland from Ireland are advised to self-isolate for 14 days, and those travelling to Latvia must self-isolate for 10 days after arrival and submit a questionnaire to their carrier before entering the country.

The list was last updated on 24 September, when Germany, Poland, Lithuania and Iceland were removed and Liechtenstein was added.

The green list travel advisory allows people to travel from certain countries to Ireland without needing to restrict their movements on arrival in Ireland.

However, people living in Dublin and Donegal are currently not permitted to go abroad except for essential reasons while the counties are under Level 3 Restrictions.

Under the government’s restrictions framework, domestic travel between counties and overseas travel is only allowed for essential reasons in counties at Level 3.

The government agreed to update the Green List on a weekly basis from the middle of September.

However, it is likely the list will be dropped in the coming months as the EU looks to introduce an EU-wide traffic light system for travel around Europe.

The policy, which is to be agreed upon by the EU Council of Ministers on 15 October, would use a traffic light system to mark countries as green, orange, or red depending on their rate of Covid-19 cases.

Countries with a 14-day incidence of less than 25 per 100,000, and less than 3% positive test rate, will be considered green.

Orange countries will have an incidence of less than 50 cases per 100,00, and countries will be considered red if there are more than 50 cases per 100,000.

In Ireland, the national 14-day incidence rate is 92.06 per 100,000 as of 30 September, having tripled since 1 September when it was 33.12 per 100,000.

Ryanair has threatened to close its bases in Cork and Shannon for the winter if Ireland does not adopt the EU travel regulations and allow people in Ireland to travel to green and orange countries.

The company said it would close its bases in Cork and Shannon on 13 October until next April unless the government fully adopts the regulations and permits “unrestricted air travel to/from those regions of Europe that are Green or Amber”.