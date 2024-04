MEMBERS OF THE Green Party will gather at the RDS in Dublin today for the party’s Annual Convention.

Throughout the day attendees will hear from the party’s leadership and newer candidates, with panel discussions ranging from sustainable fashion to improving healthcare.

Attendees will even have the option to attend a comedy sketch in the afternoon, with comedian and author of the book Climate Worrier, Colm O’Regan.

Party Leader Eamon Ryan and deputy leader Media Minister Catherine Martin will both give speeches later in the day.

Meanwhile, there will also be a strong focus throughout the day on the upcoming elections.

Director of local elections Minister Roderic O’Gorman will give an address on the “battle for attention” in the run-up to the local elections which are just seven weeks away, while a separate session will focus on “Why we need Irish Greens in Europe”.

Later in the day, Limerick City TD Brian Leddin, will also host a session on “the other election”, the Directly Elected Mayor election in Limerick which will take place on the same day as the local and Europan elections in June.

Another afternoon session titled: “Making life better: Three Green ideas that have worked”, will hear from Councillor Hazel Smyth on maternity leave for councillors, Councillor Maria Dollard on Tidy Towns and Councillor Carolyn Moore on fashion.

Elsewhere, the party’s three European Parliament election candidates – MEP Grace O’Sullivan, MEP Ciarán Cuffe, and Senator Pauline O’Reilly – will set out their stall to attendees with a five minute speech each.

The Journal will bring you the latest from Minister Eamon Ryan’s speech later today.