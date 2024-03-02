Green Party is willing to 'work with every party' to form government, Eamon Ryan says

GREEN PARTY LEADER Eamon Ryan has said his party is willing to work with “every party” to form a future government.

The next general election must be held by March 2025 to elect the 34th Dáil.

The last general election in January 2020 saw Sinn Féin finish with 37 seats, but Fianna Fáil (38 seats) and Fine Gael (35 seats) combined with the Green Party to form a coalition government in June 2020.

Speaking to Patrick Kielty on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last night, Ryan said the Green Party works well with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

When asked if he would form a government with Sinn Féin if the current government doesn’t form a coalition following the next election, the Green Party leader confirmed he would.

“Let me explain my view on that. The need for action on climate and protecting nature is so great that we cannot wait. If we’re going to make the scale of change we need to make, because it’s a huge leap we need to make, then it needs everyone,” Ryan said.

Advertisement

He said divisive politics “won’t work”.

“So on that basis, yes. We’ll work with every party. This has to belong to everyone. This won’t work if it’s devisive politics, the way it is in the States,” he said.

“So, yes, we would work with Sinn Féin. Yes, we work well with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. Yes, we would work with Labour and the Soc Dems because, as I said, this is a time to act and by acting you address the fear, you address this real anxiety people have about the environment,” Ryan added.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s This Week in early January, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government is not currently “planning” for an early general election this year, but has not ruled out the prospect.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said in December that her party is aiming to be in government in Ireland, both north and south of the border, in 2024.

McDonald said her party will focus on electing enough Sinn Féin TDs to form a government without Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil after the next general election to “deliver real change”.