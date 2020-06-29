This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 June, 2020
Green Party's Hazel Chu elected new Lord Mayor of Dublin

Chu was elected following a vote of councillors this evening.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 29 Jun 2020, 6:51 PM
1 hour ago 14,484 Views 40 Comments
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

GREEN PARTY COUNCILLOR Hazel Chu has been elected Lord Mayor of Dublin at a ceremony in the Mansion House this evening. 

Chu, who is the party’s Chairperson and was elected to Dublin City Council in last year’s local elections, will replace Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon who has held the post since February.

Brabazon was elected interim Lord Mayor following the election to the Dáil of Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe. 

Chu was elected following a vote of councillors this evening, with 43 votes in favour and nine against. 

“I am overwhelmed and humbled,” Chu said in a speech following her election to the role, in which she pledged to fight housing and homelessness. 

She also said that she would tackle discrimination, saying that it wasn’t enough “not to be racist, we have to be anti-racist”.

Chu said she would like to promote discussions about race and gender during her tenure. 

Councillor Mary Callaghan of the Social Democrats was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, by 43 votes to 9.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

