Green Party's Hazel Chu elected new Lord Mayor of Dublin

GREEN PARTY COUNCILLOR Hazel Chu has been elected Lord Mayor of Dublin at a ceremony in the Mansion House this evening.

Chu, who is the party’s Chairperson and was elected to Dublin City Council in last year’s local elections, will replace Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon who has held the post since February.

Brabazon was elected interim Lord Mayor following the election to the Dáil of Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe.

Chu was elected following a vote of councillors this evening, with 43 votes in favour and nine against.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled,” Chu said in a speech following her election to the role, in which she pledged to fight housing and homelessness.

She also said that she would tackle discrimination, saying that it wasn’t enough “not to be racist, we have to be anti-racist”.

Chu said she would like to promote discussions about race and gender during her tenure.

Councillor Mary Callaghan of the Social Democrats was elected as Deputy Lord Mayor of Dublin, by 43 votes to 9.