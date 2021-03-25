#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

Greens defer motion of no confidence in party chair Chu

The Lord Mayor announced her nomination to run in the Seanad byelection on Monday.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 8:49 AM
37 minutes ago 3,568 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5391185
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GREEN PARTY’S parliamentary party has deferred an internal motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu’s chairing of the party following her nomination to stand in the Seanad byelection.

Roisin Garvey, Pauline O’Reilly and junior minister Pippa Hackett yesterday put forward the motion at a meeting of the parliamentary party.

Chu, the current Lord Mayor of Dublin, announced on Monday that she would run in the by-election next month after receiving nominations to do so from several Green Party TDs and three senators.

She did not receive backing from her party to run in the election, but deputy leader and Cabinet minister Catherine Martin was among those who nominated her.

It is understood the motion on Chu’s role in the party has no standing, as motions of no confidence can only apply to the leader of the party.

Sources within the party described the move as “odd” and suggested that the party does not have a role in the ongoing controversy over Chu’s nomination.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

O’Reilly, one of those who tabled the motion, previously ran against Chu for the position of party chair.

The Seanad by-election will be held via postal voting from 7 April to 21 April, and follows the resignation of two senators in recent months.

One vacancy arose after former Fine Gael senator Michael D’Arcy resigned to become chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers.

Former Sinn Féin senator Elisha McCallion also resigned following a controversy over Covid-19 grants in Northern Ireland.

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan told reporters on Tuesday that there was an agreement that coalition partners Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would fill the two seats.

However, Chu told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme on Wednesday that she had been informed such a pact between the Greens and the two parties had not been agreed, claiming she would not have gone against this.

In a letter to Green Party members in Laois-Offaly last night, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Hackett said the parliamentary party had agreed at its meeting yesterday evening to defer the motion to allow for “further discussion”. 

Hackett said she believed Chu’s role as Chair of the party comes with “responsibility”. 

“Her decision to run as an independent candidate has been deeply divisive, and I believe it not only undermines her role as chair of the Party, but also our position in Government,” said Hackett. 

“She has gone against the wishes of the both the PP and the EC by seeking a nomination. Many of us feel this makes her position untenable, and that it should be discussed by the PP, which it was this evening. We agreed to defer the vote on the motion, to allow for further discussion.”

Hackett added that “the pressures this raises within the coalition government are significant.”

“I, along with most of the PP and the majority of members, want us to stay in government, so we can deliver on our hard fought PfG commitments.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie