Greenways and cyclepaths: €240 million set aside to improve nation's transport infrastructure

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority has announced €240 million funding for more cyclepaths and greenways across the country.

Among the major projects scheduled for construction this year are the Clontarf to city centre route in Dublin, the Mahon to Marina Greenway in Cork, the Castletroy Greenway in Limerick, Parkmore Improvement Works in Galway and the Bilberry to city centre route in Waterford.

Other major announcements are:

The Dodder Greenway (Sections 3,4,5,6)

Royal Canal Greenway (Kildare)

Dunkettle to Carrigtohill (Cork)

Dock Road and Abbey Road Infrastructure works (Waterford)

Strand Road Cycle Route (Wicklow)

Ardaun Transport Study – Martin Junction (Galway)

The NTA said projects in the scheme include the reallocation of overall road space which will include segregated cycling lanes and widened footpaths, cyclist parking, raised pedestrian crossings and reducing road width at crossing points as well as other improvements.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said today’s allocation increase marks a step forward in providing “green sustainable mobility options to our cities, suburbs and hinterlands”.

He added that during Covid, the public has reconnected with local areas and “can all see why and where improvements to walking and cycling infrastructure are needed”.

“The projects that the NTA are funding will make a real difference to commuters and leisure seekers alike. Improving infrastructure for cycling and walking will make our cities, towns and villages more accessible and attractive for everyone. That’s good news for communities and good news for the economy.

“I look forward to seeing and hopefully using the different projects that will be progressing in the months and years to come.”