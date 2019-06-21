€40 million in State funding given to develop 10 new greenways

MINISTER SHANE ROSS today announced the launch of Bike Week 2019 and the award of €40 million worth of funding for 10 Greenway projects around the country.

Ross said he wanted Bike Week to celebrate all that is good about cycling right across the country. He said he believes the Government can “build on the clear increase in cycling we have seen since the first Bike Week in 2009″.

The minister said that increases in funding for cycling as well as the work of the National Transport Authority is helping to promote cycling in Ireland.

“Following hot on the heels of the Government’s Climate Action Plan publication, next week I am attending Velo-City, a major international conference on cycling and the following week I will be launching a review of public transport and active travel policy for the country. We have several major cycling projects under construction, such as the Royal Canal Greenway, or in the pipeline, such as the Fitzwilliam and Liffey cycle routes along with over 200 km under BusConnects.

“The benefits of cycling are there for all to see, I sincerely encourage everyone to get on their bike and reap the many benefits, including improved health, improved air quality, improved accessibility to transport, reduced traffic congestion and reduced transport costs”

He added: “I’m also delighted to announce funding of €40m for these 10 excellent greenway projects. There was a very high level of interest in this funding call with 22 applications received. We have chosen, following a detailed assessment process, 10 projects that will expand our network of greenways around the country, building on what has already been achieved and laying the groundwork for continued expansion over the next decade.”

Ross said he hopes the new greenways will emulate the successes of previous investment that the Waterford and Great Western Greenways have brought to towns like Dungarvan, Kilmacthomas and Newport.

He said he wants to see that type of benefit accruing to towns like Listowel, New Ross, Blessington and “all the other towns and villages on the greenways that we are providing funding to today. We will see many of these in use around the country during Bike Week”.