Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 5 May 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Ben Brady/INPHO
# Rugby
IRFU announce Greg McWilliams' exit as Ireland Women's head coach
McWilliams leaves ‘by mutual consent’, the IRFU said in a statement.
1.0k
3
1 hour ago

IRELAND WOMEN’S HEAD coach Greg McWilliams has left his role by mutual consent, the IRFU said on Friday afternoon, ending almost a week of speculation about his future with the national team.

“The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can today confirm that Greg McWilliams has left his role as Head Coach of the Ireland Women’s XV by mutual consent and with immediate effect,” a statement read.

“The remainder of the current management team will remain in situ and John McKee will oversee operations until a long-term replacement is finalised.

“The IRFU would like to thank Greg for his efforts over the course of the last 18 months and wish him and his family well for the future. The IRFU will now begin the process of replacing him.”

This is a breaking news article and will be updated. Written by Niall Kelly and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     