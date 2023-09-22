Advertisement

Defence Forces site. Machinery used for bomb disposal.
Bomb disposal experts destroy historical grenade found near Soloheadbeg monument in Tipperary
TODAY A DEFENCE Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team destroyed a historical grenade that was found near the Soloheadbeg ambush monument in Co Tipperary. 

Earlier today the “historical munition” was located while works were being carried out. Gardaí attended the scene and cordoned it off. 

The assistance of the Irish Defence Forces was then requested, and EOD experts responded to the call out. 

They carried out an initial assessment, and determined that the device was stable and therefore they were able to move it to a safe location. 

It was then destroyed in a “controlled demolition”, a Defence Forces spokesperson has said. 

“This operation has concluded and all elements are back in barracks”, they added. 

A local historian who observed the removal operation had hoped that the grenade could be “preserved for a museum”, but it was ultimately destroyed. 

The Soloheadbeg Ambush is widely seen as the event which sparked the Irish War of Independence. 

It took place on 21 January 1919 in Tipperary. 

Dan Breen, Seán Treacy, Seán Hogan and other members of the Third Tipperary Brigade of the Irish Volunteers ambushed a contingent of RIC officers at Soloheadbeg who were escorting a consignment of explosives. 

Two RIC officers were killed, and their explosives and weapons were stolen. It happened on the same day that the Irish parliament met and declared Ireland’s independence – though the two events were not connected. 

