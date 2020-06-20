This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 20 June, 2020
Thunberg urges world to tackle climate change with same urgency as coronavirus

The teenager hopes coronavirus will open up the discussion about deaths caused by climate change.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 12:14 PM
33 minutes ago 2,538 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5128242
Greta Thunberg
Image: Aaron Chown via PA Images
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
Image: Aaron Chown via PA Images

ACTIVIST GRETA THUNBERG has called on governments to treat the threat of climate change with the same urgency as coronavirus.

The 17-year-old said that, as a result of the pandemic, it feels like the world has passed “some kind of social tipping point”.

“People are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things, we cannot keep sweeping these injustices under the carpet,” she said.

Thunberg, who founded the Schools Strike for Climate movement, made the comments as part of a programme for Swedish radio that was shared with the BBC.

She criticised major industries for appropriating and misusing the terms like “sustainable”, “net-zero” and “environmentally friendly” to the point they have become meaningless.

But she believes some hope for the climate can come out of the pandemic.

She said: “It shows that in a crisis, you act, and you act with necessary force,” adding: “Suddenly people in power are saying they will do whatever it takes since you cannot put a price on human life.”

Thunberg said she hopes coronavirus will open up the discussion about deaths caused by climate change, such as the thousands who die prematurely in London every year due to air pollution.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She criticised apparent attempts of governments around the world to hide their true carbon footprints by being very selective about which processes are included in the total.

Some ignore emissions from ships and aircraft, as well as the emissions from goods produced in factories abroad.

The teenager has previously slammed the UK’s declining carbon emissions figures as “creative accounting”.

“Doing our best is no longer good enough. We must now do the seemingly impossible. And that is up to you and me. Because no one else will do it for us,” she said.

