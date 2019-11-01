This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 1 November, 2019
Greta Thunberg travels halfway around the world 'the wrong way' after summit location is moved

COP25 was meant to take place in Chile but is now due to be held in Spain.

By Órla Ryan Friday 1 Nov 2019, 10:58 PM
13 minutes ago 2,846 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4876364

upi-20191025 Greta Thunberg at a climate change protest in Vancouver in Canada last month. Source: HEINZ RUCKEMANN/UPI/PA Images

CLIMATE CHANGE ACTIVIST Greta Thunberg has appealed for help after travelling halfway from Sweden to Chile by boat, train and electric car before the location of a climate change summit was moved to Spain.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday that his country would have to pull out of hosting the meeting because it is dealing with violent anti-government protests.

The United Nations today announced that COP25 will take place in Madrid on the original scheduled dates of 2-13 December.

This prompted 16-year-old Thunberg, who is in LA, to tweet: “As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I’ll need some help…

“Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November… If anyone could help me find transport I would be so grateful.”

The Swedish teenager refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions involved.

Thunberg’s highly publicised journey has so far involved crossing on a zero-emission sailboat from the coast of England to New York, travelling overland through North America by train and in an electric car borrowed from Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Around 25,000 delegates were expected in Santiago for the summit next month.

In August Thunberg sailed to New York ahead of a UN summit on zero emissions. 

The teeanger rose to prominence last year after she started spending her Fridays outside Sweden’s parliament, holding a sign reading ‘School strike for climate’.

Millions of students across the world began emulating her campaign, leading to organised school walkouts and the rise of the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement which targets government action on climate change.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019  

