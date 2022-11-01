Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 1 November 2022
Advertisement

COP27: Greta Thunberg won't attend 'greenwashing' UN climate summit this month

Thunberg said the summits are “used as an opportunity for people in power to get attention”.

39 minutes ago 2,890 Views 6 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ACTIVIST GRETA THUNBERG does not plan to attend this year’s annual United Nations climate summit, pointing to limited space for civil society representatives and greenwashing efforts by political leaders.

COP27, an international climate conference starting in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh this weekend, will see politicians, negotiators, experts, and activists convene under a stated aim to push forward on efforts to fight the climate crisis.

Thunberg, who attended last year’s convention in Glasgow, Scotland, has confirmed she will not be participating at the summit this month.

At the launch of her new book this weekend, the royalties from which are to be distributed to charities working on environmental issues, the activist said that she is “not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited”. 

She said that the COPs are “mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing” and that they are “not really meant to change the whole system” but encourage gradual progress.

“So as it is, the COPs are not really working, unless of course we use them as an opportunity to mobilise.” 

COPs – Conferences of the Parties – are attended by countries that are signatories (parties) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to make decisions about how to address the climate crisis.

Human activities, such as the burning of fossil fuels, are driving global temperatures upwards and are leading to devastating consequences for humans, animals and plants. These impacts are forecasted to grow increasingly worse unless humans rapidly and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to hundreds of scientists.

The UN summits are a major part of how plans to slash emissions are developed but are often criticised for falling short of necessary action and taking on corporate sponsorships with links to the fossil fuel industry or environmental damage.

At a youth protest in Glasgow last year for COP26, Thunberg said the summit was a “failure” as negotiations missed expectations for a commitment to cut out fossil fuels.

Related Read

26.10.22 Human health ‘at the mercy of fossil fuels’, report warns

She called the talks “a two-week long celebration of business as usual and ‘blah, blah, blah’.” 

Thunberg has also shared calls for the release of prisoners in Egypt, sharing a petition that detailed “great concern with the human rights situation in Egypt” and “restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, which risk to undermine a successful, inclusive and participatory climate summit”.

A guidance document for COP27 attendees tells participants planning to hold a protest within the summit’s designated demonstration area to notify organisers with 36 hours notice, or with 48 hours notice for marches elsewhere in the city.

Additional reporting by AFP

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie