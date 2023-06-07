Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Freedom of Dublin

CLIMATE ACTIVIST GRETA Thunberg has been nominated for the Freedom of the City of Dublin.

Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy has put Thunberg forward alongside Irish environmentalist Duncan Stewart to receive the accolade in recognition of their efforts to protect the earth, the first time nominations have been made for work in the area.

Thunberg, who is 20 years old, is known for her activism on climate issues, calling for world leaders to take action to prevent climate catastrophe.

More than 80 people have previously received the award, the most recent of whom are campaigner Ailbhe Smyth, cyberpsychology expert Professor Mary Aiken, and Olympian Kellie Harrington.

Other past recipients include Father Peter McVerry, the four members of U2, and Eamon de Valera.

The historical privileges, which are mostly symbolic in modern times, include being exempt from tax on goods brought through the city gates and permission to graze sheep on College Green and St Stephen’s Green.

In a statement, the Lord Mayor said she had asked Thunberg’s team some time ago if she would agree to accept the honour and received a reply late last night to say she would be happy to do so.

“Greta has been a significant presence on the international stage, particularly in rallying young people to the climate challenge,” Conroy said.

“I am a huge admirer of both Duncan and Greta. They are absolutely passionate about raising awareness of this huge issue,” she said.

“Our city has never before used this award to celebrate the role of environmental activists. We must recognise the incredible work done across generations to protect our shared city and planet.”

The nominations were made this morning at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Protocol Committee.

They will be sent forward for approval at the next monthly meeting of Dublin City Council on 12 June. The full Council vote is a matter of formality and it is effectively assured that both nominees will be bestowed the honour.

Dublin City Council announced yesterday that Duncan Stewart would be nominated for the freedom of the city.

Stewart is widely known for his role on RTÉ’s popular nature programme Eco Eye.

Conway said that he is “highly deserving of this honour”.

“In fact, I can’t think of any other Irish person who has done more over such a long period of time to spread the word about environmental issues,” she said.

“Duncan was passionately campaigning on this topic years before it received the global attention it commands today.”