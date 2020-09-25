#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 25 September 2020
Advertisement

Greta Thunberg joins demonstrators outside Swedish Parliament for day of global climate protests

Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm on 20 August 2018.

By Press Association Friday 25 Sep 2020, 12:54 PM
26 minutes ago 2,229 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5214574
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others protest in front of the Swedish Parliament
Image: Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency via PA Images
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others protest in front of the Swedish Parliament
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others protest in front of the Swedish Parliament
Image: Janerik Henriksson/TT News Agency via PA Images

TEENAGE ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST activist Greta Thunberg has joined fellow demonstrators outside the Swedish Parliament to kick off a day of socially distanced global climate protests.

“The main hope is, as always, to try to have an impact on the level of awareness and public opinion so that people will start becoming more aware,” the 17-year-old told reporters.

The coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Thunberg inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, lowering its public profile.

Thunberg started her solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm on 20 August 2018.

Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and she was invited to speak to political and business leaders at UN conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos.

Thunberg’s blunt words to presidents and prime ministers, peppered with scientific facts about the need to urgently cut greenhouse gas emissions, have won her praise and awards, but also the occasional criticism and even death threats.

They demand that politicians stick to the 2015 landmark Paris climate deal that asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns.

It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions in order to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees.

Climate protests are also planned elsewhere today.

The protests started earlier in the Arctic, when British climate activist and ornithologist Mya-Rose Craig, stood on a piece of ice broken off from the ice cap.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The 18-year-old bird-lover and founder of the non-profit Black2Nature said she believes it is the most northerly climate strike ever.

Her group encourages inner-city children from black and ethnic minority backgrounds to explore nature.

“Being on a tiny ice floe like this and just floating in the middle of a sea of slush has really just reminded me how delicate the Arctic is,” she said on Sunday from north of the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

“I think the youth strike movement is amazing because it’s brought so much energy to the anti-climate change movement where suddenly hundreds of thousands of young people around the world have a voice and they’re using it.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie