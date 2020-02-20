Greta Thunberg ‘using award money to create sustainability foundation’

GRETA THUNBERG IS using her prize money from an award often described as an alternative Nobel Prize to establish a sustainability foundation, according to the Swedish organisation behind the prize.

The purpose of the non-profit Greta Thunberg Foundation “is to promote ecological and social sustainability, as well as mental health”, the Right Livelihood Foundation said.

The teenage climate activist was one of four recipients of the 2019 Right Livelihood Award, which was founded in 1980 to “honour and support courageous people solving global problems”.

The one million kronor (€100,000) that came with the award was transferred to create the foundation, Right Livelihood said. Capital is required to set up a foundation in Sweden.

Thunberg (17) said in January that she had established a foundation to transparently handle the money she gets from book royalties, donations and prizes.

The Swedish teenager first drew attention two years ago when she skipped school once a week to protest against inaction to curb climate change by her country’s legislators.

Her activism inspired other students in Europe and grew into an international movement called Fridays for Future.

Her parents have said she experienced severe depression before her teens and that activism has been good for her mental health. Thunberg has also discussed being diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

Earlier this year, two Swedish legislators nominated Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.