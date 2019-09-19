This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 19 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Challenging environment': Greyhound board to face PAC scrutiny over €16 million State funding

Minister Shane Ross previously asked about the possibility of terminating funding following the RTÉ Investigates programme.

By Sean Murray Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 8:01 AM
19 minutes ago 493 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4815192
Image: Shutterstock/Irma07
Image: Shutterstock/Irma07

THE GREYHOUND INDUSTRY operates in ”a very challenging environment” as its surplus shrank from over €6 million in 2016 to €417,000 in 2017, an Oireachtas Committee will hear today.

Today, officials from Bord na gCon/The Irish Greyhound Board will appear before the Public Accounts Committee.

The Irish Greyhound Board received €16 million in State funding in 2017 and there have been calls to suspend this funding following an RTÉ Investigates programme broadcast in June. 

That programme claimed that the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year. 

RTÉ’s report was based on a review by consultancy firm Preferred Results Ltd on behalf of the Irish Greyhound Board carried out in September 2017.

It found that 16,000 greyhounds are born every year, and 5,987 of those are killed because they fail to make qualification times or their performance declines.

Greyhound racing is set to receive €16.8 million in funding this year with supports coming from the Department of Agriculture. 

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross said he and his constituents were “shocked and angered by the revelations within the footage” and asked that funding be terminated.

Today, the Irish Greyhound Board officials will outline how its income was cut in 2017 after Shelbourne Park in Dublin was closed for 22 weeks due to a dispute over the sale of Harold’s Cross.

“The sale of Harold’s Cross, which was concluded in May 2018, has enabled the board to discharge its long-term debt and to provide funding for necessary investment in stadia and infrastructure,” it will say.

Chief executive Gerard Dollard will also tell committee members that issues surrounding animal welfare will be addressed at another committee.

“The matters of regulation and animal welfare have been under discussion by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine and further discussion with that Committee is anticipated in the coming weeks,” he will say. 

Dollard will add that the recently enacted Greyhound Racing Act 2019 will help to boost the industry despite the “challenging” outlook going forward.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie