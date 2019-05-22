100 new jobs set for Dublin as waste company announces expansion

ONE OF IRELAND’S largest waste disposal companies has announced plans to grow its workforce by 100 new jobs in a multi-million euro investment.

Greyhound Group, which operates a bin collection service in Dublin, is headquartered in Clondalkin.

It announced today, that over the next year a €35 million investment is expected to create an additional 100 jobs in its commercial division and waste processing services “in response to the growing economy”.

The new jobs will be in sales, marketing, operations and administration and will bring the number of company employees to 600.

The group’s managing director, John Brosnan said: “We are experiencing rapid growth in our commercial division as the economy continues to grow.

“Our clients are demanding a total waste management solution and this is where the job opportunities lie.

“We are seeing increased interest from multi-site and large site customers, particularly in our offering of high recycling rates at lower costs driven by on-site personnel.

Brosnan also attributed the growth in demand for the service to the busy construction industry, as well as an expected influx of businesses to Ireland in the wake of Brexit.

“The building sector is buoyant again after almost a decade in the doldrums and we expect more manufacturing companies to relocate to Ireland post-Brexit.

“Accelerated business activity generates more waste and places greater importance on structured recycling which requires large technologically advanced processing facilities.

“Greyhound is the market leader in converting waste into renewable energy. We will be providing a total waste management ecosystem for our existing and future customers.”