Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Department of Agriculture looking into 'horrific' discovery of greyhound remains in Kildare bog

The remains, including individual skulls and bones as well as full skeletons, were found dumped at a spot in the bog.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 4:19 PM
39 minutes ago 3,185 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5855076
Stock photo
Image: Shutterstock/Hector Rivera Casillas
Stock photo
Stock photo
Image: Shutterstock/Hector Rivera Casillas

THE DEPARTMENT OF Agriculture has said it is looking into a complaint it received about the discovery of a number of greyhound remains in a Kildare bog.

The remains were found by a member of the public who was out walking at Roseberry Bog in Newbridge.

The remains, including individual skulls and bones as well as full skeletons, were found dumped at a spot in the bog.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports (ICABS) is now calling for an immediate investigation by the Department of Agriculture and the gardaí. The organisation has shared a number of graphic images of the dumping site, which have been seen by The Journal.

“This is not the first time that greyhound remains have been found dumped in the countryside by unscrupulous greyhound owners,” ICABS said.

“In Ballyagran, Co. Limerick, in 2012, the remains of six greyhounds were found at a disused dump, having been shot in the head, while in 2005 the mutilated remains of three greyhounds were found floating in a river in the Dungarvan area.

“These dumped greyhounds are the victims of the cruel greyhound racing industry that sees thousands of greyhounds abandoned and killed each year.”

The organisation referenced a 2019 investigation by RTÉ into the greyhound industry which found that as many as 6,000 greyhounds are killed each year.  It was revealed that they were were killed for “failure to produce qualifying times”, “failure to produce desired entry level times” and for an “unacceptable decline in performance”.

Related Read

24.11.20 Holly Cairns: The greyhound industry is inherently cruel – so why should the taxpayer fund it?

RTÉ Investigates reported that the greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs

In a statement to The Journal, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said it “can confirm it has received a complaint in relation to the matter, and is actively looking into this further”. 

An Garda Síochána has been contacted for a statement.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie