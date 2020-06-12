Government to express ‘outrage’ to UK sports minister over Kinahan role in Fury-Joshua fight

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is contacting the UK’s minister for sport and broadcasters Sky and BT to express its “outrage” at Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in arranging a high-profile boxing match between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Dubai-based Kinahan reportedly played a key role in brokering the bout, with Fury personally name-checking the Dubliner in a video announcing that a deal had been reached earlier this week.

The namedrop is another sign of Kinahan’s attempt to become a major figure in the business of professional boxing. Kinahan has no criminal convictions but he was named in a High Court affidavit as being the controller of an international drug cartel.

Minister of State for Sport Brendan Griffin told the Dáil yesterday evening that Kinahan’s role in the event was “completely unacceptable” and he has asked officials to draft letters to his UK counterpart and to Sky and BT Sport expressing the government’s “outrage about this matter”.

The two UK broadcasters have yet to comment on the controversy surrounding Kinahan’s role in arranging the fight.

“The danger is that the reputation of Irish boxing may be tarnished by this incident. That is grossly unfair to the large number of people who do great work. It is important to emphasise that,” Griffin said.

We are taking this very seriously. We are absolutely appalled by this link.

Sports minister Shane Ross repeated the condemnation, saying it would be “absolutely wrong and tragic” for boxing clubs and volunteers in Ireland “if their name was sullied by activities which are completely and utterly unacceptable”.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson, Jim O’Callaghan, implored Fury, Joshua, Sky Sports and the other players involved in arranging the fight to “inform themselves about the Kinahan criminal organisation”.

“They cannot just hide from those facts because there is a great deal of money to be made,” he said.

The lives of people in inner-city Dublin, which have been decimated by the Kinahan criminal organisation, deserve to be recognised by the other people involved in the fight. The victims of killings by the criminal organisation also need to be aware of it.

The Dáil heard earlier on Thursday that the government has contacted the United Arab Emirates about Daniel Kinahan and his involvement in the proposed title fight.

