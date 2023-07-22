Man accused of robbing men he met on Grindr is granted bail

A DUBLIN MAN has been accused of using the Grindr dating app to carry out a spate of violent knife robberies targetting gay men in Dundalk.

Michael Quinn, 24, Cara Close, Priorswood, Coolock, is accused of two counts of robbery and one attempted robbery in the Co. Louth town over three dates in June and July this year.

Gardai arrested Quinn yesterday and charged him ahead of his appearance before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin District Court today.

Bail was set at €1,000, and he was ordered to obey strict conditions and to stay out of Dundalk unless for scheduled court appearances.

Garda Siobhan McCoy objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case.

She told the court that the first alleged incident was on 24 June when a man alleged he met the accused through the Grindr app and invited him to his home.

The court heard that he “produced a knife” when he got inside and threatened the man to get his bank card.

Garda McCoy said he was in fear and was instructed to get into his own car, allegedly driven by the accused to an ATM to make a withdrawal.

However, the alleged victim “jumped out and raised the alarm”.

The accused allegedly drove off in his car and stole his two mobile phones, bank card and wallet.

The court heard the man later gave gardai the accused’s pictures from his Grindr and Tik Tok social media profiles.

The contested bail hearing was told that on 18 July, another man using the dating app arranged to meet, and they went to the alley in the town.

It was claimed the accused “produced a knife and attacked the injured party,” placing him in a headlock and demanding his phone.

That man suffered a cut to his face but managed to escape and notify gardai.

A third man maintained he met him through Grindr on 20 July.

He later told gardai that the accused got into his car and he drove to a cul-de-sac. “At that point, the accused pulled out a knife and demanded cash and bank cards,” the garda alleged.

The court heard that the man handed over €60 and his bank card before he managed to escape, and the accused allegedly left the scene on foot.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the accused was expected to face trial on indictment at the Circuit Court level.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client denies the charges but has offered to obey a list of strict bail terms.

He said his client could live at his family home in Coolock and agreed to stay in Dundalk.

He added that Quinn, who has accepted he had gone to the UK previously, had evidence that he had been continuously living in this jurisdiction.

The court heard that he was attending counselling, was in a long-standing relationship with his girlfriend, and had lived in Dundalk with her since last September.

Counsel said this was not the trial of the underlying case and that the evidence given could not be cross-examined.

A refusal would see his client, who had the presumption of innocence, in custody for a considerable period before his trial, which may not be reached until 2025, counsel submitted.

The judge set bail in Quinn’s bond of €1,000, of which half must be lodged.

He ordered him to surrender travel documents before release, and then he must reside at his address in Coolock, remain out of Dundalk save for court hearings, and sign on daily at his local Garda station.

The judge remanded the accused, who did not give evidence at the bail hearing, in custody with consent to bail to appear at Dundalk District Court on Wednesday. Legal aid was granted.