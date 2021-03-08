#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 8 March 2021
Advertisement

Household grocery bills increase by €1,000 as Irish shoppers spend €2 billion extra amid pandemic

Online grocery sales had another record breaking month in February.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 8 Mar 2021, 1:40 PM
44 minutes ago 3,323 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5375050
Image: Shutterstock/eldar nurkovic
Image: Shutterstock/eldar nurkovic

THE AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD spending on groceries has increased by €1,000 this year, as figures show Irish shoppers have spent an extra €2 billion in supermarkets since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kantar has released its latest grocery figures for the period ending 21 February, and they show that take-home grocery sales grew by 16.3%.

Growth was even stronger during the past month, reaching 17.7% – the highest level since November 2020 – as shoppers spent an additional €151.1 million.

“As we approach a full year since the first national lockdown in Ireland, we can see how the months of restaurant and bar closures, working from home and home schooling have added up,” Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar, said.

All those extra meals and snacks at home have led to an extra €2 billion spent on take-home groceries, including Irish shoppers splashing out €7.6 million on tea and €19.5 million on instant coffee to get their fix at home.

Online grocery sales had another record breaking month in February, accounting for 6.3% of all sales. This represents a massive increase compared with the pre-pandemic level of 2.7%.

“Lockdown may well have converted some previously reluctant digital customers long term – 241,500 people made an order in February, compared with 114,800 last year.  They are also using services more often, completing 21.7% more digital orders a month,” Healy said.

Interestingly, Covid-19 restrictions appear to have gutted the demand for cold and flu remedies, with sales of cold treatments dropping 55%, cough liquids 60% and lozenges 42% in the past 12 weeks.

The Kantar Worldpanel supermarket shares show that SuperValu is currently Ireland’s most popular supermarket. It grew its sales by 20.9% to hold a 22.3% share of the market – an increase of 0.9%.  

Screenshot 2021-03-08 at 13.21.53 Source: Kantar

Dunnes increased its sales by 9.7% as its customers picked up extra items in store and continued to spend more per buyer than at any other retailer.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Lidl was once again the fastest growing retailer at 21.8%, with basket sizes increasing by 14.9% year on year.  Aldi customers spent an additional €57.1 million this period, resulting in 13.4% growth.

Tesco shoppers added an additional 3.6 items to their baskets this period, more than customers at any other retailer, and helped the grocer’s overall sales to rise by 18.0%.

“Children heading back to school will be welcome news for exhausted parents and will also mean demand for take-home groceries starts to ease, something that will likely accelerate once offices and restaurants return,” Healy added.

“We’ll see more typical sales patterns remerge and we’ll need to keep an eye on other metrics of performance to gauge how retailers are moving out of lockdown, including market share figures.”

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie