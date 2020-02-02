This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Groundhog Day: Early spring a certainty, says Punxsutawney Phil

The annual event has its origins in a German legend.

By Press Association Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 1:33 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/4989855

groundhog-day Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa Source: Barry Reeger/PA

THE MOST FAMOUS groundhog in Pennsylvania has declared: “Spring will be early, it’s a certainty.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the furry oracle’s prediction – his 134th “prognostication,” according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Woken by the crowd’s chants of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to see before making his decision.

He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

groundhog-day Groundhog Club co-handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil. Source: AP/PA Images

The annual event has its origins in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on 2 February, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney.

Over the past five years, from 2015 to 2019, Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter three times and an early spring twice.

According to records dating back to 1887, the groundhog has predicted more winter more than 100 times, making this year’s forecast a rare one overall.

