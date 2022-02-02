Punxsutawney Phil prepares to make Groundhog Day prediction

GROUNDHOG DAY HAS come around again, and people are waiting to learn whether a groundhog in a western Pennsylvania town will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

People will gather on Wednesday at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summon the groundhog from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow.

According to folklore, there will be six more weeks of winter if he sees his shadow. If he does not, spring comes early. The tradition was popularised around the world by the 1993 Bill Murray movie, Groundhog Day.

Advertisement

The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles north-east of Pittsburgh, of a customary boost from tourists.

Tony and Anne Disorbo, of Connecticut, check out Gobbler’s Knob the day before Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney Source: PA

It was streamed live and seen by more than 15,000 viewers worldwide at one point. About 150 cardboard cutouts of fans were there to “watch”.

Officials are hoping the usual crowd of between 10,000 to 15,000 visitors will return in person this year to spend money on lodging, food, beverages and souvenirs.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

According to records dating back to 1887, Phil has predicted winter more than 100 times. Ten years were lost because no records were kept, organisers said.

The 2020 forecast called for an early spring.