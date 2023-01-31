Government to establish group to examine the rising cost of health-related legal claims

MINISTER FOR HEALTH, Stephen Donnelly has received Government approval to establish an Interdepartmental Working Group to examine the rising cost of health-related claims and consider mechanisms to reduce costs.

The Group will examine the rising cost of clinical negligence claims in the health system, with a particular focus on high value claims, and identify measures that could be put in place to reduce future costs.

The Group will develop a plan to implement risk management and other initiatives to reduce the occurrence of negative incidents, particularly ones that could result in legal claims of over €‎4 million.

It will also recommend measures to address patient concerns following the occurrence of adverse incidents, such as disclosure procedures, trauma counselling, and the provision of supports.

The Group will be chaired independently by an expert healthcare professional, Dr Rhona Mahony and will be comprised of membership from across key Government Departments and Agencies.

Mahony is a consultant obstetrician and specialist in fetal medicine at the National Maternity Hospital (NMH), Dublin and former Master of the NMH.

Minister Donnelly stated:

“The most effective way to manage the cost of claims against the HSE is to minimise incidents of avoidable harm. While the Department and the HSE work continuously to monitor and improve patient safety, reduce incidents of harm and to minimise risk, I am keen to take further action on this. “

“The establishment of this Group, chaired by, Dr. Rhona Mahony and comprising membership from across key Government Departments and Agencies, will be essential in identifying measures that could be put in place to improve outcomes for patients and reduce future costs.

“This is an important piece of work for patients and for the whole health service and I look forward to receiving the group’s findings and recommendations in due course”.