Group allegedly trespassing on Dublin housing construction site given until Wednesday to vacate

A GROUP WHO have “illegally set up camp” on lands in north Co Dublin which are being developed into hundreds of new houses have until Wednesday morning to vacate the site.

Monobrio DAC, which is developing lands at Baldoyle, Co Dublin and Arkmount Construction Ltd, which is building the housing, brought High Court proceedings after between 10 to 20 caravans illegally entered the site almost a week ago.

The two plaintiffs claim the defendants, who the court was told are believed to be members of the Irish Travelling community, are trespassing on the lands.

Late last week the companies secured a temporary injunction requiring the defendants to vacate the lands. However, the defendants have failed to comply with that order.

A continued failure could result in contempt of court proceedings being brought against the occupants that could result in their possible committal to prison.

The firms, represented by Ross Gorman Bl, claim the defendants and their caravans entered the lands, and had illegally ”set up a camp”, resulting in rubbish and waste accumulating.

The company’s security personnel approached the camp site, and asked them to leave. However, the defendants refused to go unless they were paid money, it is alleged.

The companies also claim the security staff were verbally threatened when they tried to reinstate fencing alleged damaged by the defendants when thy gained access to the lands.

The gardaí were also called, and had twice visited the camp. The occupants, however, remain on the lands.

The two companies claim the trespass is interfering with construction work.

Permission has been granted to build 550 units on the lands.

Arkmount is currently building some 100 houses, which is the first phase of the scheme, which are valued between €18 million to €20 million.

While the section of land they are located on is not in an area where active building is taking place, it is intended to be used as attenuation ponds where storm water and surface water will drain.

Three show units are due to be completed by the end of August. The continuation of the trespass has also delayed a planned sales launch where potential buyers were due to look at the completed show houses.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

When the matter returned before the court today, Justice Richard Humphreys was informed by Gorman that despite the order the defendants and their caravans remain on the site.

Counsel said the defendants had been made aware of the injunction proceedings. They had been served with the summons, but did not appear in court when the case was called.

The judge said he was prepared to continue the orders previously granted by the court and ruled that the defendants must vacate the lands by 11am on Wednesday, 19 August next.

The judge also said that allegations of criminality had been made, in sworn statements furnished by the plaintiff, against the defendants.

He said that arising out of those allegations the plaintiffs should make formal complaints to the gardaí.

The matter will be re-mentioned before the court on Wednesday afternoon.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.