Two Lithuanian men due in court after raid of cannabis growhouse in Leitrim

TWO MEN ARE due in court this morning charged in relation to the discovery of a growhouse in Leitrim earlier this week.

A growhouse was discovered during a search of a rented property in the Manorhamilton area by gardaí on Tuesday night.

Cannabis cultivation equipment along with 50 fully mature cannabis plants, 90 plants in the early stages of growth and 1kg of processed cannabis herb was seized, with a combined estimated value on €60,000.

Two Lithuanian nationals (aged 49 and 22) were arrested during the operation.

The operation was led by gardaí from Manorhamilton supported by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

The men will appear before a special sitting of Carrick on Shannon District Court this morning at 10 am charged in connection with the incident.