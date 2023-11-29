Four complaints against individual officers under investigation by Garda watchdog after riot

FOUR COMPLAINTS HAVE been received by the garda watchdog in connection with the policing operation during the riots in Dublin last Thursday, The Journal has learned.

The Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) confirmed that the complaints were received from members of the public and will be examined by the body’s investigators.

Explaining how their system worked, a spokesperson for GSOC said that An Garda Síochána had not reported any incidents in which members of the public were seriously injured by Garda action during the disturbances.

“As of the time of your query, GSOC has received no referrals or notifications from An Garda Síochána with respect to the public order incident in Dublin City Centre last Thursday.

“GSOC can further confirm that to date it has received a total of four complaints from members of the public with respect to the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Sources speaking to The Journal have said that the complaints received by GSOC span a range between allegations of excessive force and what one source described as “impolite interactions with the public”.

“These are normal complaints from the public and have not raised any eyebrows as it is expected. They will be fully investigated as usual with all complaints,” a source explained.

The Ombudsman service receives referrals under Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 direct from garda officers of “any matter that appears…to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

Complaints directly from the public are made under Section 85 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005. This is where a member of the public feels unhappy regarding the conduct of a Garda, such a complaint must be notified to GSOC. They are complaints received in a garda station or from a solicitor.

Gardaí also directly notify GSOC of the discharge of firearms in the course of their duty. They do the same for tasers but not pepper spray.

“Such notifications are made in line with protocols agreed between An Garda Síochána and GSOC,” the spokesperson added.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has announced a review aiming to provide clarity on the use of force by gardaí responding to public order incidents. This came after reports that gardaí were fearful of sanctions for using force.

The Fine Gael TD, who has come under mounting pressure amid calls by the Opposition for her and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to resign, is putting forward the review as part of an examination of the support available to An Garda Síochána when dealing with scenes similar to that seen in the city centre.

McEntee has also asked the Policing Authority to review how frontline Gardaí dealing with serious public order events can be further supported.