GSOC asks for the public's help with investigation into Dublin crash

AN APPEAL IS being made for witnesses to a traffic collision in the Ashtown area of Dublin, as part of an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed a traffic collision near the junction of River Road and Dunsink Lane in Dublin on the afternoon of Wednesday 20 April.

GSOC is also asking those who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage to provide it to them to aid their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

GSOC investigates situations where it appears that the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the serious harm of a person. This is so that the public can be confident that there is independence in the investigation of such circumstances.

These investigations are usually initiated is following a referral from An Garda Síochána.