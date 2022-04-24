#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 24 April 2022
Advertisement

GSOC asks for the public's help with investigation into Dublin crash

The traffic collision happened at the junction at Dunsink Lane in the Ashtown area.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 24 Apr 2022, 2:08 PM
1 hour ago 7,998 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5746366

AN APPEAL IS being made for witnesses to a traffic collision in the Ashtown area of Dublin, as part of an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.

GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed a traffic collision near the junction of River Road and Dunsink Lane in Dublin on the afternoon of Wednesday 20 April.

GSOC is also asking those who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage to provide it to them to aid their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

GSOC investigates situations where it appears that the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the serious harm of a person. This is so that the public can be confident that there is independence in the investigation of such circumstances.

These investigations are usually initiated is following a referral from An Garda Síochána.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie