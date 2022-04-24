GSOC asks for the public's help with investigation into Dublin crash

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AN APPEAL IS being made for witnesses to a traffic collision in the Ashtown area of Dublin, as part of an investigation by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.
GSOC would like to speak to any witnesses who observed a traffic collision near the junction of River Road and Dunsink Lane in Dublin on the afternoon of Wednesday 20 April.
GSOC is also asking those who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage to provide it to them to aid their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.
GSOC investigates situations where it appears that the conduct of a garda may have resulted in the serious harm of a person. This is so that the public can be confident that there is independence in the investigation of such circumstances.
These investigations are usually initiated is following a referral from An Garda Síochána.
