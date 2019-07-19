Gsoc investigation underway after garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is examining the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a garda accidentally shot himself in the foot in Limerick.

It is understood that the garda, who is attached to the specialist firearms unit, was injured yesterday after his weapon discharged accidentally.

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Gsoc confirmed that it had received a referral in relation to the incident.

“Gsoc has no further comment to make at this time,” a spokesperson added.

A garda spokesman said that as the matter had been referred to Gsoc, the force would not comment on the investigation.

Under Section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act the gardaí must refer to Gsoc “any matter that appears to the Garda Commissioner to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.