This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gsoc investigation underway after garda accidentally shoots himself in the foot

The garda was injured yesterday after his weapon discharged accidentally.

By Adam Daly Friday 19 Jul 2019, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 9,694 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731579
File image
Image: Julien Behal/PA Archive/PA Images
File image
File image
Image: Julien Behal/PA Archive/PA Images

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is examining the circumstances surrounding an incident in which a garda accidentally shot himself in the foot in Limerick. 

It is understood that the garda, who is attached to the specialist firearms unit, was injured yesterday after his weapon discharged accidentally. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, Gsoc confirmed that it had received a referral in relation to the incident. 

“Gsoc has no further comment to make at this time,” a spokesperson added.  

A garda spokesman said that as the matter had been referred to Gsoc, the force would not comment on the investigation. 

Under Section 102 of the Garda Siochana Act the gardaí must refer to Gsoc “any matter that appears to the Garda Commissioner to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie