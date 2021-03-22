#Open journalism No news is bad news

GSOC investigation launched after man and garda hospitalised following crash in Longford

The incident happened at the Ardnacassa estate at around 4pm.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 22 Mar 2021, 10:36 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN (GSOC) has launched an investigation after a crash in Co Longford left a man and a member of the force in hospital.

The incident happened at the Ardnacassa estate in Co Longford at around 4pm today, after gardaí tried to stop a vehicle following reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the Ballinalee Road.

The vehicle initially stopped at that location for gardaí, but drove off and injured a garda who approached it.

Gardaí then searched for the vehicle, and it was observed by a patrol car a few minutes later, but once again failed to stop and crashed into a wall in the Ardnacassa estate.

The injured driver and garda were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where they are understood to have non-life threatening injuries.

A GSOC spokesperson confirmed that the incident had been referred to the ombudsman, which was now investigating. A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.

Stephen McDermott
