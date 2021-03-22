GSOC investigation launched after man and garda hospitalised following crash in Longford

THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN (GSOC) has launched an investigation after a crash in Co Longford left a man and a member of the force in hospital.
The incident happened at the Ardnacassa estate in Co Longford at around 4pm today, after gardaí tried to stop a vehicle following reports of a vehicle driving erratically on the Ballinalee Road.
The vehicle initially stopped at that location for gardaí, but drove off and injured a garda who approached it.
Gardaí then searched for the vehicle, and it was observed by a patrol car a few minutes later, but once again failed to stop and crashed into a wall in the Ardnacassa estate.
The injured driver and garda were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore, where they are understood to have non-life threatening injuries.
A GSOC spokesperson confirmed that the incident had been referred to the ombudsman, which was now investigating. A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.
COMMENTS (2)