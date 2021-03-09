#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 9 March 2021
GSOC notified as pedestrian left in 'critical condition' after being struck by car in Limerick

The incident happened at approximately 11.20pm yesterday on the Ballinacurra Road.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 9:26 AM
44 minutes ago 6,413 Views 1 Comment
Ballinacurra Road, Co Limerick
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

AN GARDAÍ SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified after a pedestrian has been left in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Co Limerick. 

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 20s, was on the pedestrian crossing when the collision occurred. 

He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he remains in a critical condition. 

As the car involved in the collision had come to the attention of gardaí, GSOC has been notified. 

Local diversions are currently in place and a technical examination is now underway at the scene. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who was in the Ballinacurra or Childers Road area between 11.15pm and 11.30pm, particularly any road users who may have camera footage, to contact them. 

Anyone with information can contact gardaí in Roxboro on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

