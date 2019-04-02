Gsoc received 24 new protected disclosures from officers last year - there are now 49 active cases

THE GARDA OMBUDSMAN Gsoc said it has received 24 new protected disclosures from gardaí in 2018.

These disclosures brought to 49 the number being dealt with by Gsoc’s Protected Disclosures Unit in 2018, adding to 25 that were still being examined or investigated at the end of 2017.

Gsoc previously identified the need for a separate unit within the commission which would deal solely with protected disclosures and made a case for additional staff.

Ten new staff members have been allocated since 2017 to deal exclusively with protected disclosures such was the number being received into Gsoc’s offices.

Four investigating officers were working in the unit by the end of 2018, with another five investigating officers and an analyst set to join the unit during 2019.

Last year, 13 cases were discontinued following a combination of factors, according to the report. The remaining 36 cases were undergoing investigation or examination at the end of 2018.

Gsoc has a role in investigating protected disclosures made by members of An Garda Síochána. It said that 24 disclosures under the act have been made since 2014.

Prior to 2014, there had been procedures in place in relation to whistleblowers in An Garda Síochána via the Confidential Recipient system.

However, the 2014 Act promised to improve the structure and increase protections for gardaí and civilians in the force.