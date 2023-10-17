Advertisement

Tuesday 17 October 2023
Garda Ombudsman appealing for witnesses following death of man in Dublin
The incident happened on the Old Lucan Road in Palmerstown between 11pm 12 October and 12.30am on 13 October.
1 hour ago

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman (GSOC) is appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in Dublin last week.

The death of the man happened on the Old Lucan Road in Palmerstown, in the area of Riversdale Avenue, near the Aldi and Palmerstown Vaterinary Hospital. 

GSOC has said the incident occured between 11pm on Thursday, 12 October and 12.30am on Friday, 13 October. 

The Ombudsman received a referral from An Garda Síochána during the early hours of 13 October following the death of the man. 

The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

This section of the Act outlines that “the Garda Commissioner shall refer to the Ombudsman Commission any matter that appears to the Garda Commissioner to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”. 

The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to Section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. 

GSOC is looking to speak to any witnesses who “observed any incident, activity or interactions, including involving members of An Garda Síochána, at this time and location”. 

It said it would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured. 

Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie. 

