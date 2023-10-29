Garda Ombudsman appealing for witnesses following incident on Dublin's M50

THE GARDA SÍOCHÁNA Ombudsman (GSOC) is appealing for witnesses following an incident on Dublin’s M50 yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 3.15pm on the M50 northbound at junction 11 Tallaght, where the northbound ramp merges with the M50.

The referral was made by a Garda Superintendent under Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

Section 102(1) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 provides for the referral to GSOC by An Garda Síochána of “any matter that appears … to indicate that the conduct of a member of the Garda Síochána may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”.

The matter is now under examination by GSOC further to Section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

Section 91 of the Garda Síochána Act provides for the examination by GSOC of the circumstances of a referral or complaint with a view to recommending what further investigative measures may be required.

A full-scale brawl between two men broke out in the middle of a busy traffic lane on the M50 yesterday afternoon.

Video footage of the incident, which is said to have to have occurred around lunchtime yesterday, shows a car which appears to be an Audi abandoned on the motorway’s overtaking lane with its driver’s door opened.

Two men dressed in black then emerge and appear to take a number of swings and kicks at each other.

A woman later emerges from the abandoned car to talk to the two men.

Moments later a van is seen trying to get out of the way of one of the fighters who walks out in front of it.

One of the men is then seen jogging casually down the fast lane of the M50 in rush hour traffic.

GSOC wants to speak to any witnesses who observed any incident, activity or interactions at the time and location it provided.

It said it would also welcome the provision of any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage witnesses may have captured.

Anyone with information which may be of assistance is asked to contact GSOC at 0818 600 800 or info@gsoc.ie.

With reporting by Sean Ryan