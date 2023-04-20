Serving female garda arrested at Dublin Airport for alleged possession of drugs

A SERVING GARDA has been arrested at Dublin Airport for alleged possession of suspected cocaine.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was apprehended this afternoon while at the airport and taken to Ballymun Garda Station, where she was later released without charge.

She is alleged to have had “a small quantity of controlled drugs” on her person, which have since been forwarded for analysis to confirm the substance.

The Garda is a serving member in the Dublin region.

The Garda Press Office released a statement outlining the details of the arrest.

“A female in her 30s was arrested by Gardaí this afternoon, Thursday 20 April 2023, at Dublin Airport for alleged possession of a small quantity of controlled drugs (analysis pending). She was taken to Ballymun Station and later released without charge,” it read.

“The female concerned is serving member of An Garda Síochána based in the Dublin Region.

“No further information is available at this time. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor