Trial date set for man accused of murdering mother in house fire

A DATE HAS been set for the trial of a man accused of murdering his mother in a house fire in Donegal.

Guenter Lohse will go on trial on 8 April 2024 at the Central Criminal Court.

The 61-year-old is charged with the murder of his mother, Ruth Lohse, at Coolvoy, Doochary on 12 April 2022.

Mr Lohse appeared at the Central Criminal Court this morning via videolink where Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed his trial date.

Ms Lohse, who was in her 80s, died following a fire at a house in the village of Doochary.

Advertisement

Jane Murphy BL, standing in for Michael Bowman SC, defending, told Mr Justice McDermott this is a murder case which will take approximately one and a half weeks.

She said psychiatric evidence is necessary in the case and she has been informed that this process is in train.

Bowman had asked her to seek a trial date but she was not asked to seek anything further at the moment, the barrister added.

The court heard the prosecution has received a preliminary psychiatric report and a full report is expected in time.

Noting that this would take a number of months, Mr Justice McDermott set a trial date of 8 April 2024 and remanded Mr Lohse in custody until then.

He listed the matter for case management on 5 May next and directed that all disclosure be completed by that date.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.