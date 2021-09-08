#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 8 September 2021
Guinness Cork Jazz Festival returning this year after being cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2020

The festival is set to take place over the bank holiday weekend from 22 to 25 October.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 5:23 PM
40 minutes ago 2,349 Views 8 Comments
Lamarotte Brass Band at the the 42nd Guinness Cork Jazz Festival
THE GUINNESS CORK Jazz Festival is returning this year after being cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions last year. 

The festival is set to take place over the bank holiday weekend from 22 to 25 October. 

The announcement comes after restrictions were eased somewhat on the events and entertainment industry earlier this week. 

Since Monday, organised outdoor events and mass gatherings are able to take place with capacity limits of 75% where patrons are all immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within previous six months), or accompanied minors (under 18).

Where patrons have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit is 50%, subject to protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

Organised indoor events and mass gatherings are now permitted to take place with capacity limits of 60% where patrons are all immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within previous six months), or are accompanied minors (under 18).

Speaking about this year’s Cork Jazz Festival, Rory Sheridan, head of partnerships with Diageo Ireland said: “This will be the first major festival in Ireland since the pandemic to take place, which is a significant milestone not only for musicians and the events industry who have been one of the hardest hit industries, but also for festival goers who have been waiting for some good news.”

Lord Mayor of Cork Councillor Colm Kelleher said the city is “absolutely thrilled to welcome back the festival”. 

“The hugely significant economic impact as well as the vibrancy and energy it brings to Cork city and the surrounding area is unparalleled. There is nothing else like it. This is the great news that we all wanted to hear,” he said. 

Despite the easing of restrictions earlier this week, this year’s Electric Picnic was cancelled earlier this month after Laois County Council refused to grant a licence for the event at the beginning of August.

