This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second man in court over gunpoint robbery of tourists near Guinness Storehouse

Gareth Mallon made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly .

By Tom Tuite Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,279 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4872382
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A 38-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody charged with firearms and robbery offences after an Italian teacher and one of her students were held up at gunpoint outside the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

Gareth Mallon made no application for bail when he appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court

Silvia Pantoni and one of her students had been at Long’s Place, Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse, on the evening of 21 October, when they were mugged.

A large group of Italian tourists has been walking toward a Luas stop after exiting the Guinness Storehouse.

The teacher and a student were at the rear of the group.

They were allegedly approached by two men; one was armed with a gun or possible imitation firearm.

Mallon with an address at Marrowbone Lane Close in Dublin 8 had been arrested on Monday. He was detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 30 – Offences Against The State Act 1939, before he was charged and brought to court.

He is accused of attempted robbery of the teacher, robbing the student of €60, and possession of a firearm at Long’s Place on October 21 last.

He faces charges of possession of a firearm at a Spar shop on Thomas Street and robbery of the store on the same date.

Garda Cormac O’Donnell was the prosecuting officer.

Mallon made no application for bail and was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on 5 November next.

He is the second person to come before the courts in connection with the incident. Last week, co-accused Paul Heaney, 35, with an address at Michael Malin House, Dublin 8 was charged with robbery and attempted robbery.

He pleaded for bail but was unsuccessful following strenuous Garda objections.

Heaney replied, “I did not rob anyone” to one charge, and made no reply to the second count.

He went voluntarily to Kevin Street Garda and stated he was there about the incident with the gun, and he said: “It is not my style”.

He was not alleged to have been the main antagonist.

Garda Stephen Duggan agreed with the defence that the accused destroyed clothing he wore because he was “afraid they would give him bad luck, and he wanted to destroy the evidence”.

Heaney, who is unemployed, had mental health issues and also cared for his elderly mother, the court was told.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie