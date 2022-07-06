#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 6 July 2022
Advertisement

Guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage after he 'forgot to eat and drink water'

The 74-year-old was performing at an open-air concert in Michigan when he became ill.

By AFP Wednesday 6 Jul 2022, 7:05 PM
1 hour ago 6,787 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5809905
Carlos Santana performing in 2019.
Image: Imagespace/PA
Carlos Santana performing in 2019.
Carlos Santana performing in 2019.
Image: Imagespace/PA

ACCLAIMED AMERICAN GUITARIST Carlos Santana was taken to a hospital after he collapsed on stage during an open-air concert in Michigan late Tuesday.

The 74-year-old wrote on Facebook that he got “dehydrated and passed out” after he “forgot to eat and drink water.”

“We are good, just taking it easy,” Santana said in the post, updating fans after the incident.

The guitar great was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, 64 kilometers outside of Detroit when he became ill.

His manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement on Santana’s website that the musician “was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration” during the show.

“Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston (hospital) for observation and is doing well,” he said.

Vrionis added however that a concert planned for Burgettstown, in Pennsylvania on Wednesday “will be postponed to a later date.”

Santana, who was born in Mexico, is widely considered to be one of the greatest guitarists ever and has won 10 Grammy Awards.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He shot to fame in the late 1960s and ’70s with his eponymous band that pioneered a new style of music that blended rock and roll with Latin American jazz.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie