'Bugger off to Turkey and leave us alone': DFA dark comedy ahead of Gulf War revealed in State Papers

Source: National Archives

SOMETIMES YOU HAVE to lighten the mood.

After Iraq had invaded neighbouring Kuwait in 1990 but before western military forces intervened, the world watched in anticipation of the Gulf War.

As members of the public wondered about family members who may be stuck in the Middle East, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) was naturally very busy.

Unknown officials in the Department therefore created what appears to be a list of darkly comic responses to common questions they may be fielding on the phone.

The DFA document was released to the National Archives under the 30-year rule.

It’s unclear whether the responses were ever actually used and it may have been just a bit of fun amongst stressed staff, but the handbook was labelled: “Middle East Information Centre – Telephone Handbook”, with the subtitle: “Or How to Lie Convincingly”.

The ‘handbook’ contained the official line or ‘statement’ to be delivered by officials and the ‘meaning’ behind it.

If you’ve ever been on the phone and heard a stock response you may recognise the playbook.