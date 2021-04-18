Two arrested after gun, ammunition and cannabis seized in Dublin

Gun and ammunition seized by gardaí in Baldonnel, Dublin.

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and cannabis herb in west Dublin yesterday.

The men – aged 25 and 47 – were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

At around 4.30pm yesterday, gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Baldonnel area of west Dublin. Gardaí were in the course of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime.

During the search of the vehicle, a firearm and ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up search of a premises, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 was also seized.

The two men were arrested during the course of this operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis – the head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau – said gardaí “continue to target those causing most harm and devastation in our community”.

“The seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a sizable quantity of controlled drugs will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, for the purpose of keeping communities safe,” she added.