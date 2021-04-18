#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 18 April 2021
Advertisement

Two arrested after gun, ammunition and cannabis seized in Dublin

The cannabis herb seized has an estimated street value of €40,000.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 2:52 PM
36 minutes ago 3,241 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5413557
Gun and ammunition seized by gardaí in Baldonnel, Dublin.
Image: Garda Info via Twitter
Gun and ammunition seized by gardaí in Baldonnel, Dublin.
Gun and ammunition seized by gardaí in Baldonnel, Dublin.
Image: Garda Info via Twitter

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men after the seizure of a firearm, ammunition and cannabis herb in west Dublin yesterday.

The men – aged 25 and 47 – were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the possession of firearms and ammunition.

They are detained at Clondalkin Garda Station.

At around 4.30pm yesterday, gardaí intercepted a vehicle in the Baldonnel area of west Dublin. Gardaí were in the course of ongoing investigations targeting people suspected to be involved in organised crime. 

During the search of the vehicle, a firearm and ammunition were seized.

During a follow-up search of a premises, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €40,000 was also seized. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The two men were arrested during the course of this operation. 

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis – the head of bureau at the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau – said gardaí “continue to target those causing most harm and devastation in our community”.

“The seizure of a firearm, ammunition and a sizable quantity of controlled drugs will, we believe, contribute to the disruption and potential ultimate dismantling of particular organised crime groups that we continue to target, for the purpose of keeping communities safe,” she added.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie