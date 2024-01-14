Man shot in Limerick city gun attack yesterday in ICU after undergoing surgery

A MAN WHO was shot in a gun attack in Limerick City yesterday is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) today.

The man from the Prospect area of Limerick sustained serious gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder area.

It’s understood the man is in his mid-30s, underwent surgery last night and is recuperating in ICU.

Gardai are following a number of lines of enquiry as to the motive for the shooting, which occurred around 4pm yesterday at Crecora Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston.

It’s understood that the victim had been standing next to a car outside a house when he was shot.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and rushed by ambulance to UHL where he underwent scans and further treatment.

Gardai did not disclose details of the modus operandi of the shooter, or whether they were at the scene on foot or via a vehicle or aided by others.

Gardai cordoned off the area for a technical examination, and officers were continuing house to house enquiries in the vicinity of the crime scene on Sunday.

A male in his 40s who was arrested Saturday was still in custody in connection with the shooting.

Gardai declined to answer when asked if they had recovered the firearm used.

Appealing for witnesses, a Garda spokesman said:” Any persons who were in the Hyde Avenue, Crecora Avenue and Ballinacurra Weston areas of Limerick City between the hours of 4:00pm. and 4:45pm (Saturday)and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Investigating Gardaí.”

“The male is still being detained. Investigations are ongoing. We have no further information to provide at this time,” added a second Garda spokesman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai at Roxboro Road 061-214340 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.