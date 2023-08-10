Gun seized and two arrested after garda chase in Mullingar

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men and seized a gun after a chase in Mullingar.

Yesterday, a plain clothes garda patrol car, attached to Mullingar Garda Station, directed a car of interest to stop.

The car failed to stop for gardaí for a period of time. When the car eventually stopped, a male occupant fled the vehicle. The man, who is in his 30s, was chased and apprehended by Gardaí and arrested.

A bag which had been discarded during the foot chase was recovered by gardaí and a firearm and ammunition were seized.

Subsequently a second occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was arrested and both men were taken to a Garda Station in Co Westmeath where they are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

A number of follow up searches were conducted at residential premises in the Mullingar area and a number of items of evidence were also seized.

Investigations are ongoing.