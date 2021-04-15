Gardaí seize firearm and four magazines in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED a suspected firearm and ammunition in Dublin today.
A search operation was carried out in Cherry Orchard today.
During the course of the search Gardaí seized a suspected firearm, four magazines, ammunition and a silencer.
€5,000 worth of suspected cocaine was also seized.
No arrests have been made at this time, and investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS