Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 13 August 2022
Advertisement

At least 11 people killed in Montenegro shooting

The shooter is believed to have been killed by a local resident.

By AFP Friday 12 Aug 2022, 11:15 PM
1 hour ago 6,382 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5840130
A firefighter at the scene of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers west of Podgorica, Montenegro.
Image: Risto Bozovic/PA
A firefighter at the scene of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers west of Podgorica, Montenegro.
A firefighter at the scene of the attack in Cetinje, 36 kilometers west of Podgorica, Montenegro.
Image: Risto Bozovic/PA

A GUNMAN KILLED at least 11 people including two children in a mass shooting in Montenegro’s central city of Cetinje on Friday, officials said, in one of the deadliest violent incidents to rock the Adriatic nation.

“Eleven people were killed in Cetinje today,” Andrijana Nastic, a government prosecutor helping oversee the investigation into the incident, told reporters, saying the shooter was among the dead.

“Two children are among the victims,” she added.

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also confirmed the figure to AFP.

The incident took place in Cetinje, around 36 kilometres west of the capital Podgorica, after the shooter was involved in a family dispute, according to public broadcaster RTCG.

The shooter was believed to have been killed by a local resident, according to Nastic, dispelling earlier reports that said the gunman had been shot by police.

Six people were also wounded in the attack, with three in a critical condition, according to Ljiljana Radulovic – the director of the central hospital in Podgorica, told reporters.

In the shooting’s wake, Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic called on the country to offer support to the families of the victims, saying the incident was unprecedented in Montenegro’s recent history.

“I invite all the citizens of Montenegro to be with the families of the innocent victims,” the prime minister wrote in a post on Telegram.

Hours after the attack, Abazovic declared three days of mourning in the country.

Reeling with shock

Montenegro is famed for its picturesque beaches, framed by nearby mountains that have long been a draw for tourists.

Cetinje is the site of the country’s former royal capital and lies in a mountainous valley that has largely stagnated economically in recent decades.

Residents were left in shock in the shooting’s wake.

“I can’t believe that this happened in Cetinje and Montenegro. I do not know what to say, I am speechless. I do not know where this can lead us,” said Cetinje resident Milorad Mitrovic to public broadcaster RTCG.

The incident comes as the country is in the full throes of its highly anticipated tourism high season following two years of the coronavirus pandemic.

With an unemployment rate of some 18 percent and an average monthly salary of under €520, Montenegro counts on tourism and the appeal of some 300 km of azure coastline to boost its revenues.

Holiday destinations such as Budva and Kotor draw big crowds, the latter appearing on the UNESCO world heritage list.

Organised crime and corruption have remained two major issues plaguing the country which authorities have pledged to tackle under pressure from the EU.

Mass shootings, however, have been rare in the Adriatic nation.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie