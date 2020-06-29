This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 June, 2020
Three people killed after gunmen open fire on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi

No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

By Press Association Monday 29 Jun 2020, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 3,783 Views No Comments
Special forces have surrounded the building in Karachi
Image: PA Images
Special forces have surrounded the building in Karachi
Special forces have surrounded the building in Karachi
Image: PA Images

GUNMEN HAVE ATTACKED the stock exchange in the Pakistani city of Karachi, killing at least three people — two guards and a policeman, according to police.

Special police forces deployed to the scene of the attack and in a swift operation secured the building, killing all four gunmen.

The attackers were armed with grenades and automatic rifles, police said.

They launched the attack by opening fire at the entrance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange in the southern port city, the country’s financial centre.

Rizwan Ahmend, a police official at the scene, said that after opening fire, the gunmen entered the high walled stock exchange grounds.

He said the food supplies were found on the bodies of the gunmen, indicating they may have planned a long siege, which police quickly thwarted.

Inside the stock exchange, broker Yaqub Memon told The Associated Press that he and others were huddled inside their offices while the attack was under way.

Heavily armed special forces quickly surrounded the building located in the heart of the city’s financial district, where the Pakistan State Bank is located as well as the headquarters of several national and international financial institutions.

Local television stations were broadcasting images of police in full body armour surrounding the building but still staying outside the high walled compound of the stock exchange.

Shazia Jehan, a police spokesman, said the bomb disposal squad was also called to the stock exchange and was trying to clear the building of explosive devises.

There were no other details and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Karachi stock exchange is Pakistan’s largest and oldest stock exchange, incorporated today with the exchanges in Islamabad and Lahore.

Press Association

Read next:

