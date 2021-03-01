Three guns and €115,000 worth of drugs seized by Gardaí after search in Dublin

GARDAI HAVE SEIZED €115,000 worth of suspected drugs, alongside three firearms and ammunition after searches in Dublin today.

The seizures were made after gardaí seized two vehicles in Clondalkin at approximately 3:30pm this afternoon.

Both vehicles were searched, and a quantity of drugs and a single firearm were found within the first vehicle.

Within the second vehicle, a further quantity of drugs were discovered as well as two more firearms.

Cocaine, heroin and tablets were all seized and are currently pending analysis. It’s estimated that they have a value of €115,000.

The three firearms, alongside the ammunition, will be sent for further analysis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Speaking this evening, Superintendent Paul Dolan said that it was a significant seizure of weapons and drugs.

“We would like to reassure the public that An Garda Síochána are taking all measures to tackle criminality in the community and keep people safe,” said Superintendent Dolan.

No arrests have been made at this time, and investigations are still ongoing.