Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Man on trial for possession of assault rifle, ammunition and almost €3 million worth of drugs

Michael Brady has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 6:00 PM
Armed gardai at the scene in Greenogue business park where firearms and ammunition were seized.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN MAN has gone on trial at the Special Criminal Court charged with possessing an assault rifle, ammunition and almost €3 million worth of drugs in a Kildare town two years ago. 

Michael Brady (54), with an address at Brookfield Grove, Blackrock, Co Dublin is charged with possessing €1.5 million worth of cocaine, €1.26 million worth of heroin, an assault rifle and more than 180 rounds of ammunition at Sallins Bridge, in Sallins, Co Kildare on 24 January 2017. 

Arraigned before the non-jury Special Criminal Court today, Brady pleaded not guilty to all nine counts on the indictment. 

Opening the State’s case, prosecuting lawyers told the three-judge court that the property at Sallins Bridge was under surveillance as part of a wider garda operation concerning activities at Greenogue Business Park, Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the DPP, said Brady was seen emerging from the premises at Sallins Bridge in a grey Volkswagen Golf at around 2pm on the day in question. He was stopped and arrested under the Road Traffic Act in Naas, where he provided a false name “Declan Brady”.

Murphy said two live rounds of ammunition were found during an initial search at Sallins Bridge. 

As a result, Brady was rearrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. 

She said the owner of the property at Sallins Bridge came to clear out the premises four days later, on January 28. Murphy said the owner found what appeared to be a large amount of controlled drugs and a firearm at the base of one of the beds.

A further search warrant was obtained and gardaí found €1.5 million worth of cocaine, €1.26 million worth of heroin and €1,000 worth of cannabis.

Gardaí also seized a 7.62 x 39mm calibre VZ 58 assault rifle and a variety of ammunition.

It is the State’s case that forensic evidence links Brady to some of the items found and to the address itself, Murphy said.

The trial begins today before Mr Justice Paul Coffey, presiding alongside Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh. 

Brady pleaded not guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin for sale or supply under Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act as well as a number of other drugs offences.

He also pleaded not guilty to possession of a 7.62 x 39mm calibre VZ 58 assault rifle in such circumstances as to give rise to a reasonable inference that he did not have it for a lawful purpose. 

He also pleaded not guilty to possession of a significant amount of ammunition.

About the author:

Ruaidhrí Giblin

