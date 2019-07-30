This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Revolver and pistol seized and two men arrested after 4am car search in Coolock

The loaded guns were seized by gardaí investigating organised crime in the area.

By Daragh Brophy Tuesday 30 Jul 2019, 8:42 AM
File image: Kilmore in Coolock
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

TWO MEN IN their thirties have been arrested after gardaí seized two guns in an overnight search in the Coolock area of north Dublin. 

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search of a car in the Kilmore area of Coolock at approximately 4am, a statement from the force said this morning. 

The guns, a revolver and a pistol, were loaded. 

The men are being detained in a local station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardaí said the search was conducted as part of ongoing investigations relating to organised crime groups operating in the Coolock area. 

