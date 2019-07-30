Revolver and pistol seized and two men arrested after 4am car search in Coolock

TWO MEN IN their thirties have been arrested after gardaí seized two guns in an overnight search in the Coolock area of north Dublin.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a search of a car in the Kilmore area of Coolock at approximately 4am, a statement from the force said this morning.

The guns, a revolver and a pistol, were loaded.

The men are being detained in a local station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardaí said the search was conducted as part of ongoing investigations relating to organised crime groups operating in the Coolock area.