Gardaí appeal for information 13 years on from murder of Cork pensioner Gussie Hornibrook

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information on the 13th anniversary of the violent death of Gussie Hornibrook.

Gussie’s body was discovered at his home in Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, on 6 November 2013. He was 73-years-old when he died.

Gardaí said they have continued to investigate this incident and have made several appeals for the public’s assistance through the media and on CrimeCall.

The case has also previously been reviewed by the Garda Cold Case Unit.

Speaking today, Superintendent Michael Comyns said:”On the 13th Anniversary of Gussie’s death, we would ask that anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to come forward and contact Gardaí.

“We are still actively investigating this most heinous of crimes that was carried out on an elderly member of our community.”

To date, no arrests have been made in this investigation. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.