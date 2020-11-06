#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí appeal for information 13 years on from murder of Cork pensioner Gussie Hornibrook

His body was discovered at his home in Cork in 2007.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 6 Nov 2020, 12:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,679 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5257052
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information on the 13th anniversary of the violent death of Gussie Hornibrook. 

Gussie’s body was discovered at his home in Templeacre Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, on 6 November 2013. He was 73-years-old when he died. 

Gardaí said they have continued to investigate this incident and have made several appeals for the public’s assistance through the media and on CrimeCall.

The case has also previously been reviewed by the Garda Cold Case Unit.

Speaking today, Superintendent Michael Comyns said:”On the 13th Anniversary of Gussie’s death, we would ask that anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to come forward and contact Gardaí.

“We are still actively investigating this most heinous of crimes that was carried out on an elderly member of our community.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

To date, no arrests have been made in this investigation. Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie